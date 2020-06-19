A Lyndonville woman has been accused of running her boyfriend over with a car.
Dena Persons, 26, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia County Superior Court Thursday to felony 1st degree aggravated domestic assault with a weapon and was released by Judge Michael J. Harris on conditions.
According to an affidavit filed by Lyndonville Police Ofc. Jason Harris, he responded on Wednesday, June 17 at 4:48 p.m. to 84 Pleasant St., Apt. C., in Lyndonville to speak with Benjamin Heath, 30, about an incident that allegedly occurred a week earlier.
Caledonia County Superior Court
Heath told police that Persons had kicked him out of her car during an argument about money as they travelled south on Memorial Drive near the Colonnade Inn, and then run him over.
“Once out of the vehicle, Heath told me he went to cross to the east side of Memorial Drive, where the sidewalk was,” wrote Ofc. Harris in his report. “While he was crossing, he stated he watched Persons pull a U-Turn and start travelling north on Memorial Drive. He continued on, stating that Persons struck him with her vehicle, a white, 2018 Ford Escape.”
According to police, Heath then showed them extensive bruising up the length of his right leg which he said he suffered when he was hit by the car.
“He told me that he went to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, but that the injury was so severe he had to go to Dartmouth-Hitchcock in New Hampshire,” wrote Ofc. Harris. “He told me that he was suffering internal bleeding from the incident. Heath finished his statement by telling me he felt Persons intentionally hit him with her vehicle and was afraid to report the incident as he felt Persons would harm him more if she found out he reported her.”
Police said Persons admitted to hitting Heath with the car, but claimed it was an accident because she did not see Heath before her car hit him.
“She went on to say that she stopped after she hit Heath, and tried to bring him to the emergency room, which he refused,” wrote Ofc. Harris.
If convicted of the felony charge, Persons faces a possible sentence of up to 15 years in prison and a $25,000 fine.
