Lyndonville Woman Chosen To Lead District Of Elks At National Convention

Thousands of members of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks of the United States of America and guests recently gathered in Atlanta, Georgia for the BPO Elks National Convention where Kimberly Wood, of Lyndonville, was installed as District Deputy for the BPO Elks for lodges in the North District of the Vermont Elks Association, Inc.; she will serve a one-year term.

Each year, the Order donates more than $375 million in cash, goods, and services to the needy, students, people with disabilities, active-duty members of the U.S. armed forces and their families, veterans and their families, and charitable organizations. In the 154 years since the Order’s founding, the BPO Elks has made charitable donations totaling approximately $12 billion.

As part of the Elks’ ongoing commitment to help students achieve their goals, the Elks National Foundation awards annual college scholarships worth a total of more than $4.5 million to students across the country. To help local lodges make positive changes in their communities, the Elks National Foundation’s Community Investments Program provides local Elks lodges with nearly $16 million to help them build stronger communities.

This year, the Elks National Veterans Service Commission celebrates 75 years of service to veterans and military members. Through the Elks National Veterans Service Commission, Elks give generously of their time, energy, and resources.

To learn more and join us in service, visit Elks.org. For membership information, visit Join.Elks.org.

