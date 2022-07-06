Lyndonville Woman Chosen To Lead District Of Elks At National Convention

Thousands of members of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks of the United States of America and guests recently gathered in Atlanta, Georgia for the BPO Elks National Convention where Kimberly Wood, of Lyndonville, was installed as District Deputy for the BPO Elks for lodges in the North District of the Vermont Elks Association, Inc.; she will serve a one-year term.
Each year, the Order donates more than $375 million in cash, goods, and services to the needy, students, people with disabilities, active-duty members of the U.S. armed forces and their families, veterans and their families, and charitable organizations. In the 154 years since the Order’s founding, the BPO Elks has made charitable donations totaling approximately $12 billion.
As part of the Elks’ ongoing commitment to help students achieve their goals, the Elks National Foundation awards annual college scholarships worth a total of more than $4.5 million to students across the country. To help local lodges make positive changes in their communities, the Elks National Foundation’s Community Investments Program provides local Elks lodges with nearly $16 million to help them build stronger communities.
This year, the Elks National Veterans Service Commission celebrates 75 years of service to veterans and military members. Through the Elks National Veterans Service Commission, Elks give generously of their time, energy, and resources.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.