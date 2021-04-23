BURLINGTON — A Lyndonville woman pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court in Burlington to two criminal charges that she was involved with the distribution of adulterated and misbranded animal drugs last year.
Lisa A. Wheeler, 55, of 1426 Pudding Hill will be allowed to remain free pending resolution of the criminal case.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Kevin J. Doyle did impose release conditions during the virtual court hearing. They include Wheeler shall not commit any new criminal offenses and she must report to the U.S. Marshals Service in Burlington for her fingerprints, mugshots and other processing.
Assistant Federal Public Defender David McColgin asked for 90 days to investigate the case, noting the voluminous files and electronic records, including emails. Federal authorities obtained search warrants for the Wheeler residence and for an email account she uses, records show.
Lisa and Kenneth Wheeler have been under federal investigation since January 2020 as shippers of adulterated and misbranded animal drugs, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in court papers. One purpose for the FDA is to ensure drugs sold for animals are safe and effective and bear labeling with only truthful and non-misleading information, court records show.
Mr. Wheeler has not been charged, according to court records. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Burlington declined to comment after the hearing on his status. A phone message left for Mr. Wheeler at his residence seeking comment was not returned before deadline.
Nobody answered the phone at the FDA office in Boston and calls to the listed number for its New York City office indicated the phone was out of order.
The criminal charges stem from conduct between April 22, 2020, and May 21, 2020, court records show. One count maintains Mrs. Wheeler introduced into interstate commerce an animal drug, known as NexGard, that was adulterated and misbranded. The other criminal count claims that she had received NexGard through interstate commerce and subsequently caused it to be paid for and delivered,
If convicted, Mrs. Wheeler faces up to 1 year in prison and up to a $1,000 fine on each of the two federal charges, Doyle said.
FDA Special Agent William Hughes wrote in a court affidavit there was probable cause to believe the Wheelers were receiving and shipping animal drugs on behalf of the Petbucket.com network and Beastflea.com — which he said distribute unapproved prescription animal drugs.
Hughes said Mrs. Wheeler, during a search of the family residence Aug. 13, 2020, indicated she had been working with Bestflea.com since about 2012 and on behalf of Petbucket.com for about two years. A September 24, 2020 review of a PayPal account used by Wheeler showed thousands of payments received for various pet-related drugs and items, Hughes said.
Hughes wrote the FDA’s Office of Criminal Investigations received a complaint in January 2020 that Petbucket.com was selling and shipping foreign, unapproved prescription animal drugs to customers in the continental United States. An initial attempt was made to purchase NexGuard, which is designed for the treatment and prevention of flea and tick infestations and prevention of Lyme Disease in canines, Hughes said.
The test purchase, without a completed prescription, came from Post Office Box 43 in Lyndonville, he said. Investigation revealed it was assigned to the Wheelers, he said.
In his 23-page affidavit to obtain a federal search warrant for the property at 1426 Pudding Hill, Hughes described an elaborate undercover operation to monitor and make multiple purchases, including setting up an undercover account to order and accept packages. The property includes a single-story residence and accessory buildings on an 8-acre lot.
The investigation showed 535 parcels had been sent to the Lyndonville post office box between 2018, when it was rented by the Wheelers and the 2020 investigation, Hughes wrote. He added among the packages were 334 that were international.
Postal authorities reported Kenneth Wheeler came to the post office in Lyndonville about 5 or 6 times a week to drop off and pick up packages and that he would routinely drop off 100 to 200 packages each day, Hughes said. The postmaster said in conversations with Wheeler he reported the packages were all dog-related products, Hughes wrote.
Hughes said while he was at the post office on March 24, 2020, with Postal Inspector Kristin Miller, he observed a package from the United Kingdom addressed to Lisa Wheeler in Lyndonville.
Kenneth Wheeler was observed over many days driving a Dodge Ram truck to the post office with a large number of packages and also collecting a large number of packages shipped from the United Kingdom, court records show. As examples, Hughes noted for April 27, 2020, there were 177 packages left by Kenneth Wheeler at the post office; more than 200 packages left off May 5; another 212 packages on June 25, records show.
Inspector Miller reported 14 international packages had arrived at the post office between May 16 and May 18, 2020, Hughes wrote.
The FDA said a “new animal drug” includes items that are not generally recognized among experts qualified by scientific training and experience to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of animal drugs, records show. An unsafe new animal drug is deemed to be “adulterated” under federal law.
