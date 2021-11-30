Lyndonville Woman Pleads Guilty To Shipping Unapproved Flea And Tick Medication For Dogs

A Lyndonville woman has admitted to being involved with the distribution of “misbranded” animal drugs last year.
Lisa A. Wheeler, 55, entered a guilty plea in U.S. District Court in Rutland on Tuesday as part of a plea agreement with federal prosecutors.
A pre-sentencing investigation will be conducted prior to Wheeler’s sentencing which is now scheduled for March 29, 2022, at 11 a.m. The details of the plea agreement are not yet public, but Wheeler is facing a possible sentence of up to one year in prison and up to a $1,000 fine. Wheeler will remain released on previously imposed conditions until sentencing.
Wheeler pleaded guilty to taking part in a 2020 drop-shipping operation in which she received a shipment from an overseas supplier of a prescription animal drug known as “NexGard” which she then repackaged and sent to a customer who not only did not have a veterinary prescription for the drug, but was also an undercover federal agent working for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
U.S. District Court
FDA Special Agent William Hughes wrote in a court affidavit there was probable cause to believe Wheeler was receiving and shipping animal drugs on behalf of the Petbucket.com network and Bestflea.com — which he said distribute unapproved prescription animal drugs.
Hughes said Wheeler, during a search of her residence on Aug. 13, 2020, indicated she had been working with Bestflea.com since about 2012, and on behalf of Petbucket.com for about two years. A Sept. 24, 2020 review of a PayPal account used by Wheeler showed thousands of payments received for various pet-related drugs and items, Hughes said.
Hughes wrote the FDA’s Office of Criminal Investigations received a complaint in January of 2020 that Petbucket.com was selling and shipping foreign, unapproved prescription animal drugs to customers in the continental United States. An initial attempt was made to purchase NexGard, which is designed for the treatment and the prevention of flea and tick infestations and prevention of Lyme Disease in canines, Hughes said.
The test purchase, without a completed prescription, came from Post Office Box 43 in Lyndonville, he said. The investigation revealed the box was assigned to Lisa Wheeler and Kenneth Wheeler.
In his 23-page affidavit to obtain a federal search warrant for the Wheeler’s property at 1426 Pudding Hill, Hughes described an elaborate undercover operation to monitor and make multiple purchases, including setting up an undercover account to order and accept packages. The investigation showed 535 parcels had been sent to the Lyndonville post office box between 2018 and the 2020 investigation, Hughes wrote.
Postal authorities reported Kenneth Wheeler came to the post office in Lyndonville about 5 or 6 times a week to drop off and pick up packages and that he would routinely drop off 100 to 200 packages each day, Hughes said.
