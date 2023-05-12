Madeleine Menard Bellavance Beauregard Interment
Buy Now

Madeleine Menard Bellavance Beauregard, who passed away on February 4, 2023, will be interred on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. at Saint Michael’s Cemetery in Greensboro Bend.

The complete obituary may be viewed at dgfunerals.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments