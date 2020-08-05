‘Magic’ Radio Sexual Harassment Case Headed For Trial

From left: Dick Therrien, Bruce James, Melissa Jackman. (File Photos)

The sexual harassment lawsuit against a Lyndonville radio station and its owner is headed for trial early next year but the two sides have now agreed to try mediation.

Former WGMT “Magic” 97.7 FM radio station sales representative Melissa Jackman filed a lawsuit in Caledonia County Superior Court claiming she was subjected to repeated sexual harassment and abuse while working for the company.

