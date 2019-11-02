Maidstone:Windstorm Collapses Dairy Barn

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
The milk barn in Maidstone belonging to Chris and Hannah Fay collapsed early Friday morning from the windstorm. The entire barn was taken down and the cows relocated to Lunenburg barn. The Fays have not decided if they will rebuild.(Courtesy photo)
In addition to downing trees and power lines, Friday’s windstorm collapsed a milk barn in Maidstone, leaving the cows temporarily trapped inside largely unscathed but the future of the dairy business uncertain.
“It’s 65 feet by 272 feet and we lost half of it,” Chris Fay, a second-generation dairy farmer who runs the operation with his wife, Hannah. “We are in the process now of taking it all down.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.