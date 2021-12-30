ST. JOHNSBURY — Volunteers from the St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce, Catamount Arts and the St. Johnsbury Community Hub on Thursday adorned a fence protecting a vacant lot (the site of a long-ago fire) on Main Street into a sign of hope and renewal in time for First Night.
Called Light Remedy, the effort was a collaboration that saw the three organizations reach out to local schools for help decorating lanterns, which were hung Thursday, more than 300 of them, illuminating a block of Main Street.
The First Night North celebration presented by Catamount Arts with many community partners, is virtual once again this year due to the pandemic, but the wall of lanterns will be a physical celebration for people to enjoy through the holiday weekend. The lanterns will be backlit by strings of lights put in place to shine on the community art installation.
