Three of the four people arrested during the Black Lives Matter demonstration in St. Johnsbury on June 3, 2020, are pictured. At left and pointing is Robert McCann. In the middle, wearing a hat and black face covering, is Britnee Lemmer. Being placed in handcuffs at right is Will Dimas. (Photo by Dana Gray)
In this file photo from June 3, 2020, Marion Ely, of St. Johnsbury, walks from the St. Johnsbury Police Department after being cited for disorderly conduct. Police say she refused to move from the door of the police department when ordered to do so when a protest escalated. (Photo by Dana Gray)
In this file photo from June 3, 2020, Britnee Lemmer, of St. Johnsbury, shows the citation she received for a charge of disorderly conduct outside the St. Johnsbury Police Department. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Marion Ely, center, works with other protesters during a Black Live Matter demonstration in St. Johnsbury on June 3, 2020, in an effort to prevent St. Johnsbury Police from closing the door of the police department. Ely was arrested for disorderly conduct. (Photo by Dana Gray)
ST. JOHNSBURY — Four people whose criminal conduct played out publicly, in front of scores of protesters and a handful of police officers, will resolve those crimes privately.
Britnee Lemmer, 21; Marion Ely, 20; Robert McCann, 58, all of St. Johnsbury, and Will Dimas, 20, of Littleton, N.H., accepted an offer to go through the Diversion program, which allows them to avoid the public court process.
