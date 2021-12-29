ST. JOHNSBURY — A collaborative project between the St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce, Catamount Arts and the St. Johnsbury Community Hub will see a fence protecting a vacant lot (the site of a long-ago fire) on Main Street turned into a hopeful, glowing symbol for the New Year.
Called Light Remedy, the plan to gather hand-made lanterns to adorn the fence on the same side of the street as the Fairbanks Museum and across from the St. Johnsbury House was devised to “bring light and community art to town,” said Gillian Sewake, the executive director of the St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce. She said Andrea Otto at Catamount Arts “…is the mastermind of project.” Sewake supported funding and purchasing, and said Andrea and Juliet (Emas, director of the Hub) are doing implementation with outreach to schools and the community.
The installation of the lanterns is planned for Thursday morning on Main Street.
Lighting to illuminate the lanterns was placed on the fence on Monday.
According to Otto, Catamount Arts Community Liaison, the project is being funded by a Vermont Community Foundation NEK Fund grant that the St J Chamber of Commerce applied for.
“The original idea for the project came out of First Night North,” Otto said. “They were concerned with how dark that particular section of Main Street is, and asked if I would work on coming up with some sort of lighting.”
Otto said, “We reached out to Rural Edge, who owns the fence on Main Street, and got permission to move forward with doing some sort of lighting on the fence.
She added, “It was Jody Fried (Catamount Arts executive director) who just mentioned, as a quick thought, about decorating little lanterns that we could hang on the fence.
“We all really liked the idea, and built our project around that initial concept. We used the grant funds to buy outdoor solar string lights, and fabric lanterns,” Otto said. “We reached out to local schools and asked if they would like to participate. Juliet Emas hosted two lantern decorating workshops at the Hub during the St J Sparkles weekend so community members could participate.
“In total, we had over 300 participants of all ages, including nine different school programs, the Hub workshops, and some homeschoolers.
“On Monday, Hub staff, me, and two community members affiliated with the Hub trimmed away the grape vines and weeds growing on the fence, shoveled around the fence, and strung over 300 lights in preparation for installing the lanterns this Thursday,” said Otto.
“Community members from throughout the NEK and of all ages have put time into this project,” Emas said. “A big thanks to the light-stringing crew, Mary Brown, Stephen McNevens and Alexa Maher who helped the Hub and Catamount with the initial set up. It’s been a great opportunity for community members to participate in an artist project, follow its development and be part of a solution that will not only look attractive but serve a local purpose.”
