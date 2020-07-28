Maine Man, Considered Armed And Dangerous, Arrested In Vermont

Duane Masters (Courtesy photo)

The Maine man who had been considered armed and dangerous and who fled police on the night of June 18 after a domestic dispute that began at the EastGate Inn in Littleton and extended into Bethlehem was arrested Tuesday in Vermont.

On Tuesday afternoon, Littleton police announced that Duane Masters, 35, who they said has woodlands survival experience, was arrested by the Hartford Police Department in Vermont.

