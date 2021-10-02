A 23-year-old Maine woman died after she was ejected from the car she was driving during a crash on Route 122 in Sheffield Friday afternoon.
Abigail Embers of Greene, Maine, died at the hospital in the early morning hours of Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Embers had been airlifted following the crash to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. A passenger in the car, identified by police as Brandon Barone, 20, of Brunswick, Maine, is listed in serious condition at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury.
An updated state police press release says both Embers and Barone were wearing their seat belts.
Police say Embers was traveling south near 4208 Route 122 in a 2008 Honda Civic at 1:28 p.m. when she lost control of the vehicle which crashed into the utility pole and overturned. Police also say speed was a factor in the crash.
