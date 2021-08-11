Major Construction To Begin On Gilman Avenue In St. Johnsbury Next Week

The Town of St. Johnsbury is about to begin a major underground utilities upgrade in the Pleasant Street/Gilman Avenue neighborhood.
Construction crews are preparing to break ground next week on the project to install separated underground stormwater and sewer lines, as well as install new water lines.
The $8 million dollar project is the next phase in the state/federal mandated stormwater/sewer separation upgrade that has been going on since the 1990s. Town officials say about $5 million dollars of the project is being covered by grant funding.
Crews and equipment will be staging at the former True Temper site off Concord Avenue.
“They’ll be starting on Gilman Avenue first,” said St. Johnsbury Town Manager Chad Whitehead at Monday’s select board meeting. “They will also work up the road towards Farmer Drive then around Waterman Circle and then they may — depending on their schedule — do some side work off from Pleasant Street, but their plan is to not tackle Pleasant Street until next year.”
Whitehead said the town will be hosting an informational meeting with area residents as the project begins.
Stormwater/sewer separation was originally mandated by the U.S. Clean Water Act of 1969, but the state began pushing towns to comply in the mid-1990s, said Whitehead. St. Johnsbury has been doing its upgrades neighborhood by neighborhood — especially over the last decade.
“We’re probably at about 50 percent,” said Whitehead. “Maybe were tipping past the 50 percent phase. We’ve taken some really big bites at the apple the last ten years.”
