Major Grant Funding To Boost Burke Housing Project

RuralEdge plans to rehabilitate existing homes in the West Burke Housing complex on Burkeland Lane and add a new building with an additional eight housing units. (Image courtesy of RuralEdge)

WEST BURKE — Friday was a good news day for RuralEdge and its plan for more and improved affordable housing in West Burke.

Between two different funding sources, the organization will receive $850,000 toward the housing project that includes the rehabilitation of 15 affordable housing units and the construction of a new eight-unit building in the village.

