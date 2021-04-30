Major Littleton Sidewalks Project To Enter Final Design

LITTLETON — A pedestrian safety project nearly half a decade in the planning will be entering its final design — sidewalk reconstruction and associated improvements along a segment of Cottage Street and the entirety of Mill Street.
The total project, just north of $1 million and funded by a $200,000 town share and an $800,000 grant from the Federal Highway Administration’s Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP), entails new sidewalks, curbing, crosswalks and a green strip along Cottage Street from South Street to Route 302/Bethlehem Road and a raised sidewalk and curbing along Mill Street.
Recently added to its $1 million price tag was $88,000 from the New Hampshire Department of Transportation.
“Some additional funds were added for design changes, which is good,” Doug Damko, superintendent of the Littleton Public Works Department, said Thursday. “It covers some additional engineering work for the project … This year, it’s going into the final design, to be completed this year, and that includes acquiring easements. And then construction next year.”
Construction is expected to begin in the spring of 2022 and last through that summer.
Several years ago, the project encompassed six or seven streets, but after a cost analysis and prioritization, it was reduced in cost and scope to two, Cottage and Mill streets, said Damko.
As for Cottage Street, which currently has just one crosswalk, near Main Street at the Lane House, a benefit will be more sidewalks up toward Route 302, near the Littleton Food Co-op, he said.
The new sidewalks on Cottage Street will be on one side, that of the Littleton Freehouse Taproom and Eatery and Mt. Eustis Commons.
“Right now, there is no curbing,” said Damko. “We will be taking out the old sidewalks and putting in new curbing.”
A large piece of the project will be the installation of a green, or landscape, strip, between the new sidewalks and the street.
“We are also planning for some decorative lighting in the future,” he said. “The goal is to have an enhancement, not just replace the sidewalk.”
Sidewalks were originally studied for both sides of Cottage Street, but there were concerns about traffic.
“On Mill Street, the town had a painted sidewalk last year which we are doing as a trial and we are continuing this year, but then the goal is to convert that to a permanent raised sidewalk as part of this TAP project, again with curbs and concrete,” said Damko.
During Monday’s Board of Selectmen’s meeting, Damko asked the board to consider including some parking spaces along Cottage Street that weren’t in the preliminary design.
The project currently has a bike lane designated for the side of the road, and that bike lane, if the parking goes through, would be eliminated.
Currently, there are only two approved parking spaces for Cottage Street, both of them at Dr. Howard Mintz’s office at 220 Cottage St., said Littleton Police Chief Paul Smith.
Selectman Roger Emerson was not keen on adding parking to the design, though all three board members later reached a consensus that they would look at a design that includes parking.
“I sat up there for an hour the other day watching traffic go up the hill toward the Co-op,” said Emerson. “If anyone is turning to the left onto any of the streets or the businesses, traffic can still go around that car that’s waiting and not impede traffic all the way to the traffic light. If we allowed parking … they wouldn’t be able to do that … It’s just a concern of mine when I was watching what was going on.”
Smith said he still hasn’t seen the final design with parking spaces, but said if there isn’t a traffic calming measure on Cottage Street that would prevent parking, people will park on the side of the road and it will be problematic.
If parking will not be part of the plan, the project engineering needs to prevent it so people don’t try to park along the street, he said.
“I think there can be a compromise in some places, to allow some parking, and I know it’s going to be tough for public works,” said Smith. “My understanding is the state will have to tell public works you have to plow out those parking spaces.”
Any re-engineering would make the current Cottage Street situation better, he said.
“It’s very difficult from an enforcement perspective because the design is horrible and the signage is very difficult for us to be able to properly enforce that,” said Smith. “I would ask that you consider compromising. You needn’t say absolutely no parking, but if you do that there needs to be a proper design to prevent parking.”
As for parking, Selectman Milton Bratz said the board needs to look at a more definitive plan that could have flexibility built into it and allow parking in some places and not in others.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.