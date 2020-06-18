NEWPORT CITY — Construction will begin on several large improvement projects that will add to Newport’s outdoor recreation offerings.
Vermont Land Trust signed Wednesday with a contractor to begin construction of the trails and connector bike bridge at Bluffside Farm.
And work continues on the city’s new trail at Prouty Beach which will link the city’s bike path to Bluff Side Farm.
And if all goes well, work will begin on the major upgrade to the Gardner Park playground, including a splash pad and other new features.
The news on these projects was announced Wednesday at a Zoom remote meeting involving representatives with the city, the land trust and Memphremagog Watershed Association.
Bluffside Farm
It’s been five years since the land trust launched a trails project at Bluffside Farm, the last in Newport City, with its sandy beach, fields and forests just across Scott’s Cove from Prouty Beach.
The $1.3 million project, including $200,000 from local donors, will create a new bike and pedestrian bridge across Scott’s Cove linking the beach and campground with the farm and its new trails.
A walking bridge that is long gone once connected the farm and Bluffs with Prouty Beach.
“I’m pleased to say it’s really happening and it’s happening soon,” said Tracy Zschau of the land trust.
She said that Newport residents helped the land trust see that it could be used to create seven miles of waterfront trail from Newport City to the U.S.-Canadian border.
A sign will be posted at Prouty Drive and Bluff Road intersection to keep locals posted on what’s happening.
There will be maps showing the summer and winter trails at the farm. An Americorp student is providing summer programs for city youth at the farm.
And the farm is hosting a new community garden, which had to be removed from Lake Road. Zschau said it was planted this week and volunteers are welcome.
Zschau is hoping that the trails work will be done by the end of 2020, although the pandemic and stay-at-home orders from the governor slowed the start of the construction season.
The contract allows the contractor to continue the work into 2021, she said.
Jessica Booth, parks and recreation supervisor with the city, said she hopes the bridge abutments will be in place to allow the city to complete the Prouty Beach side of the trail.
The public works department removed fill from part of the Prouty Beach plateau to create the trail access to the shoreline. Booth called it a pretty significant project for the public works crew, which will be in place when the bridge is complete.
Splash Pad Project
The city has 77 percent of its funding in grants, fundraisers and private donations and in-kind work from the city for the Gardner Park playground renovation, Booth said.
The need to do a second phase study of old contaminants at the park will slow down the process, she said. It was a “speed bump” that was anticipated, she said.
“We still expect to be on track for a grand opening for the playground in 2021 …” Booth said.
New Plantings
At Prouty Beach, watershed association spokeswoman Mary Pat Goulding said the association is working with the city to stabilize the slopes and shoreline, planting rain and anti-erosion gardens and open areas with native plants in a major redesign project that should be completed by mid-summer.
They are planting a no-mow section on the long slope of Prouty Beach to the north of the property that used to be mowed to the water’s edge, she said.
There will be 2,000 native plants and shrubs, with funding from a Vermont grant and donations from Casella and others.
“I hope you all visit Prouty Beach,” Goulding said.
