Some significant upgrades are underway at Kiwanis Pool in St. Johnsbury, as the community organization readies for the upcoming swimming season.
The projects will improve the efficiency of the pool, as well as introduce features sure to attract kids and the young at heart.
“Basically, we are right now in the process of doing three upgrades to the pool,” said Kiwanis Club President Scott Beck.
Most significantly will be the installation of a new pumping system in the pool that opened in 1944. Beck said the pool is having two new variable-speed circulating pumps installed to replace the old system.
Last year the circulating pump failed in late July, forcing the temporary closure of the pool and lost time for swim lesson students and pool patrons. The new pumps will not only provide the pool system redundancy, so if one fails the other can continue operations, but they will be more energy efficient than the old pump.
Beck said Fairbanks Mill in St. Johnsbury is assisting with the pump project and CFW Electric is handling the electrical work.
While the pumps will improve the mechanical operations of the community pool, if they work as designed patrons will never notice them. What they will notice, though, is the work being done around the pool deck.
In recent years the pool was forced to block off and remove the old diving boards, which previously consisted of two low boards on either side of a high dive. They were a popular feature, but deemed unsafe. This spring two low boards are being reinstalled along with a curving, water-fed slide, said Beck. Beck said replacing the high dive was problematic for the pool’s insurer, so the slide was selected as a fun alternative.
The third project will be a replacement of the deck surrounding the pool. Beck said the deck was also showing signs of age, and since portions of it would need to be dug up for installation of the diving boards and slide, it was decided to replace the whole thing. That work is being done by Vermont Tennis Court Surfacing in St. Johnsbury.
All the projects are expected to be completed in time for the pool to open in June.
Beck said the total project cost is just over $100,000, of which the club has raised over $77,000. The nonprofit club is continuing to fundraise to help cover the expenses and welcomes any donations for the projects or summer operations. They can be sent to Kiwanis Club, P.O. Box 204, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
The pool will reopen this year for a typical summer season. Signups for swim lessons will open in mid-May and the pool intends to hold four 2-week sessions for lessons across a variety of skill levels.
The pool has begun hiring lifeguards and swim instructors for the season and is open to more applicants.
As with other service organizations, Beck said the Kiwanis Club is also open to new members who are interested in joining and supporting the community effort.
