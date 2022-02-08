Majority Of NEK Lawmakers Among The Minority In Full Prop 5 House Vote

The Vermont House passed Prop 5, the “reproductive autonomy” proposal, on Tuesday by a better than 2 to 1 margin, but among Northeast Kingdom lawmakers the nays nearly doubled the yeas.
Ten of the 16 votes cast from representatives in NEK districts were in opposition to the measure that will put a constitutional amendment on the November ballot that if adopted would make decisions about reproductive issues, including abortion, a protected constitutional right.
Proposal 5 states “That an individual’s right to personal reproductive autonomy is central to the liberty and dignity to determine one’s own life course and shall not be denied or infringed unless justified by a compelling State interest achieved by the least restrictive means.”
The vote taken in the House after nearly two hours of presentation and discussion showed 107 in favor of the proposal and 41 opposed. It marks the final legislative step in a process that began with the Vermont Senate in 2019. Now the question will go to voters. If adopted by Vermonters it would amend Chapter One of the state constitution. That chapter has not been altered since 1786.
Most of the legislators gathered in the Statehouse to cast their votes with some joining through video conference. One lawmaker who supported the proposal called it the “most important vote” she’ll cast while serving in the Legislature.
A roll call was taken of members, requiring each of the representatives to voice their vote. The total vote count of 148 is two shy of a full House. Speaker Jill Krowinski administered the process and did not vote, and Rep. Patrick Seymour, of Sutton, did not respond to the question and was marked as absent.
Seymour, a Republican who shares the Caledonia 4 district of Burke, Lyndon and Sutton with veteran lawmaker Rep. Marty Feltus, did not respond to an email seeking an explanation as to why he missed the vote and how he would have voted if he had been present for the vote.
The votes by NEK legislators fell along party lines with one exception: Rep. Scott Beck, a Republican from St. Johnsbury. He joined Democrats Scott Campbell, of St. Johnsbury, Henry Pearl, of Danville, Katherine Sims, of Craftsbury, Chip Troiano, of Stannard, and Independent Paul Lefebvre, of Newark, in voting in favor of Prop 5.
Apart from Seymour, the remaining 10 NEK lawmakers, all Republicans, voted against the proposal. They are Feltus, of Lyndon, Mark Higley, of Lowell, Larry Labor, of Morgan, Michael Marcotte, of Coventry, Marcia Martel, of Waterford, Woody Page, of Newport City, Joseph Parsons, of Newbury (whose district includes the Caledonia County town of Groton), Brian Smith, of Derby, Vicki Strong, of Albany and Terri Williams, of Granby.
None of the Kingdom legislators who voted yes addressed the body to discuss their thoughts about the proposal, but four of the representatives from the Kingdom who voted against it did speak out.
Williams, Strong and Higley all commented that constitutionally guaranteeing the right of someone to abort at the expense of the life of an unborn child is wrong.
“I consider the human fetus another human,” said Higley. “I believe that allowing this unrestricted ability to have an abortion up until birth enshrined in our Vermont Constitution would not allow any consideration for the rights of a developing human being.”
Strong said legislative actions by the House taken during her six terms have sought to protect animals, but no measures have been adopted to protect an unborn child.
“How do we not care for such innocent human life with the same passion that we seek to protect domestic animals and wildlife?” Strong asked.
The comments by lawmakers prior to the vote were evenly split between those supporting the proposal and those against it.
In presenting the language of Prop 5 to the House members, Rep. Ann Pugh, of South Burlington, said such a step is a reaction to the concerns at the national level that abortion rights are being chipped away.
She said the Constitution of Vermont is meant to be a living document.
