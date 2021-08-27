Majority Of Recent COVID Prison Cases Are Among Vaccinated

The Vermont Department of Corrections announced Friday that three additional inmates tested positive for COVID-19 at Northern State Correctional Facility.
The incarcerated individuals had previously presented with symptoms and were tested Wednesday as a result. There are now a total of four COVID-positive incarcerated individuals and six COVID-positive staff at the Newport prison. Four of the positive staff members were a result of periodic surveillance testing conducted on Tuesday.
These cases are in addition to several other cases within DOC’s 6 facilities around Vermont. According to Rachel Feldman, DOC Public Information Officer, the majority of the most recent cases are among the vaccinated.
She indicated two out of the four inmates who recently tested positive in Newport were vaccinated; three out of the four Newport DOC staff who tested were vaccinated; and an additional staff member at both Marble Valley and Northwest were also vaccinated.
Feldman indicated the three additional Newport prisoners who tested positive live in a general population unit where a currently COVID-positive staff member worked, and where the other positive incarcerated case was detected from an Aug. 23 test.
The COVID-positive inmates have been moved to isolation and the remainder of the unit was put on quarantine.
As a result of the cases, the Newport facility is on full lockdown pending the results of facility-wide outbreak testing of staff and inmates which were conducted Friday. Feldman said results would typically be available within about 48 hours.
As of Friday, there were positive cases in staff, the incarcerated population, or both at five of Vermont’s six facilities.
Feldman said on Thursday DOC reinstated a mandatory mask directive for all staff and population at the correctional facilities and stopped outside visitation to facilities that have positive cases. Feldman said the mask requirement had been lifted for vaccinated individuals when Gov. Phil Scott’s emergency order expired in June. The reinstatement was in response to the recent cases and that some were among vaccinated people.
The four inmate cases identified in Newport are the first since that facility experienced the largest outbreak within Vermont’s prison system last March.
Other NEK Cases
The NEK recorded 13 new cases across the 3 counties on Wednesday and 18 on Thursday. The 7-day average of new cases is now at 11.9 cases per day.
