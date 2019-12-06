Trooper Adam Aremburg investigates a rollover crash on Memorial Drive in St. Johnsbury on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. The lone occupant of the vehicle, a male, was taken by CALEX to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. The vehicle was traveling south when it left the road more than 100 yards from where it rolled onto its side. In its off-road travel, the vehicle snapped a wooden post with a real estate sign on it. The trooper said the occupant was conscious and alert when he was taken to the hospital. (Photo by Dana Gray)
