An incident outside of the Orleans County Courthouse in Newport on Monday led to the arrest of a male suspect and a search by police for a female suspect.

Dylan G. Gingues, 35, of Bellows Falls, pleaded not guilty in Orleans Superior Court on Wednesday to felony charges of obstruction of justice and impeding a public officer. Judge Lisa A. Warren set bail at $10,000 and conditions of release.

