An incident outside of the Orleans County Courthouse in Newport on Monday led to the arrest of a male suspect and a search by police for a female suspect.
Dylan G. Gingues, 35, of Bellows Falls, pleaded not guilty in Orleans Superior Court on Wednesday to felony charges of obstruction of justice and impeding a public officer. Judge Lisa A. Warren set bail at $10,000 and conditions of release.
Vermont State Police say they were attempting to execute a court order by picking-up two juveniles who had been ordered into the custody of the Vermont Department of Children & Families (DCF) when Gingues and the female suspect allegedly interfered.
Orleans Superior Court
“I could see a shirtless male wearing plaid cargo shirts with a revolver strapped to his hip,” wrote Tpr. Adam Aremburg in his report. “The female was wearing a pink dress with brown braided hair….The two juveniles rushed toward a pewter colored GMC Yukon with furniture strapped to the top and got into the back seat as the male with a revolver strapped to his hip said, “get on in there.”
According to the report. Tpr. Aremburg responded by saying, “Hold up, I have a court order. Do not get in there.”
Gingues is then accused of slamming the car doors shut. Police said the female suspect on the scene then said, “You can stay away from this car.” She then got into the driver’s seat and drove away with the juveniles in the car, according to the report.
The female was later identified by police as Shylo Bourdeau, 35, of Lowell.
As of Tuesday afternoon, police were still looking for Bourdeau for allegedly committing custodial interference, obstruction of justice and impeding a public officer.
Police say they believe that Bourdeau is the mother of the children and Gingues is her boyfriend.
Bourdeau is described as a white female with brown hair worn in dreadlocks, approximately 5’06 in height with green eyes.
Police are asking the members of the public who may have spotted Bourdeau, the vehicle or have information about the case to contact the state police Derby Barracks at (802) 334-8881.
