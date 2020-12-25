Mall Owner Coping With Expected Loss Of Anchor Tenant

A woman walks into JCPenney at the Green Mountain Mall in St. Johnsbury Center on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (Photo by Dana Gray)

ST. JOHNSBURY CENTER — The owner of the Green Mountain Mall said the expected departure of the JCPenney store had more to do with property ownership rather than store performance.

Mark Healy said it was his understanding that the local JCPenney was doing comparatively well even during a pandemic. According to Kurt Shellenberger, JCPenney store manager in St. Johnsbury, in three of the past four months, the St. Johnsbury store was the district’s store of the month. There are 23 stores in the district.

