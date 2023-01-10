Members of a Vermont State Police Tactical Services Unit took a Hardwick man into custody early Tuesday who had barricaded himself in his home when police responded to an accusation of domestic assault.

Michael McCuen, 36, was arrested shortly after 5 a.m. on Tuesday, resolving a tense scene at his home on Rt. 16 that began on Monday afternoon. VSP reported that McCuen was taken to the hospital for evaluation. “There were no reports of significant injuries,” notes information from the VSP.

