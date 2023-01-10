Members of a Vermont State Police Tactical Services Unit took a Hardwick man into custody early Tuesday who had barricaded himself in his home when police responded to an accusation of domestic assault.
Michael McCuen, 36, was arrested shortly after 5 a.m. on Tuesday, resolving a tense scene at his home on Rt. 16 that began on Monday afternoon. VSP reported that McCuen was taken to the hospital for evaluation. “There were no reports of significant injuries,” notes information from the VSP.
A section of Rt. 16 between Cedar Street and School Circle was closed to traffic for a few hours early Tuesday as authorities worked to gain McCuen’s surrender.
The VSP report states the incident began when a female inside the residence called Hardwick Police about noon on Monday to say she had been assaulted by McCuen. According to VSP, local police are familiar with McCuen and know he has multiple firearms.
Officers from Hardwick PD requested assistance from VSP in responding to McCuen’s residence. Lamoille Valley Sheriff’s deputies and the Vermont DMV officials also responded.
The female exited the residence safely and police reported she had suffered minor injuries.
“Responding police agencies established a perimeter and began attempting to contact McCuen and persuade him to surrender,” noted the VSP report.
This effort, which involved a state police Crisis Negotiation Unit, was ongoing for hours until resolution just after 5 a.m. Tuesday. The section of road was reopened shortly after.
Hardwick Police are handling the investigation of criminal charges and have not provided details as of Tuesday morning.
