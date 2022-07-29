Man Accused Of Assaulting Woman With Belt
Robert Bishop (VSP Mug Shot)

A Barre man is being held on $20,000 bail after he allegedly beat a 38-year-old Barton woman with his belt.

Robert J. Bishop, 44, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to multiple charges in Orleans Superior Court including felony unlawful trespass, felony second-degree domestic assault and misdemeanor charges of violation of an abuse prevention order and multiple counts of violating conditions of release.

