Man Accused Of Assaulting Woman With Belt

A Barre man is being held on $20,000 bail after he allegedly beat a 38-year-old Barton woman with his belt.
Robert J. Bishop, 44, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to multiple charges in Orleans Superior Court including felony unlawful trespass, felony second-degree domestic assault and misdemeanor charges of violation of an abuse prevention order and multiple counts of violating conditions of release.
Judge Lisa A. Warren set bail and a lengthy list of conditions Bishop will have to follow if he is released.
Orleans Superior Court
Police say the alleged victim in the case woke up around 4:30 a.m. on Monday and found Bishop asleep in her recliner.
“She went to nudge Bishop to awaken him and tell him to leave as he was not welcome in her residence and when she did, he became furious and began to call her derogatory names,” wrote Vermont State Police Tpr. Jeff Ferrier in his report. “(She) said Bishop took his belt off and said he was going to ‘smash her face’ and chased her to the couch where he hit her with the belt…Bishop continued to hit her with the belt on her left arm…She was able to run to the bathroom where she called the police.”
Tpr. Ferrier noted in his report that while speaking with the alleged victim, he observed a large red mark on her upper left arm which she advised was from Bishop striking her with the belt. Police said Bishop was not a resident of the apartment.
The alleged victim told police she had left the door unlocked and she believed Bishop entered her residence by just opening the door.
Bishop faces a possible sentence of over 15 years in prison and $30,000 in fines.
