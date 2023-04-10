Man Accused Of Attacking Patient At Health Care Center

A Vermont man is accused of assaulting a patient at the Hardwick Health Center and assaulting a police officer in a very inappropriate way.
David Ring, 68, of Morrisville, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday to misdemeanor charges of simple assault, simple assault on a protected professional and disorderly conduct by fighting. Ring was then released on conditions by Judge Justin P. Jiron.
According to court documents, a health center employee told police she witnessed Ring assaulting a 65-year-old patient in the health center waiting room.
Caledonia Superior Court
“{Witness} said Ring had been there earlier that morning for a blood draw but left aggressively after,” wrote Hardwick Police Ofc. Paul Barnard in his report. “{Witness} said she was standing at the registration counter facing the waiting room, where {alleged victim} was sitting waiting for his appointment. Ring comes back in shortly after leaving, opens the door, and walks directly over to {alleged victim}. {Witness} stated she heard Ring shout, ‘run while you can,’ and proceeded to hit {alleged victim} with the back of his right hand. The hit connected with {alleged victim’s} right side of his mouth. Then Ring turned around and walked out.”
The assault was reported at 8:33 a.m. on March 14. Police later interviewed the alleged victim at the Hardwick Police Department.
“{alleged victim} stated he had been at Hardwick Health Center at 8:30 a.m. for an appointment,” wrote Ofc. Barnard. “He said he was waiting in the waiting room…Then a male {alleged victim} did not know slammed through the door in front of him. This male told {alleged victim} that he had to leave right now. {alleged victim} said he asked this male, ‘Why?’ {alleged victim} then said the male hit him with the back of his right fist and then walked out.”
The alleged victim told police a nurse removed his mask and found his lip was bleeding. The alleged victim also stated that he had a headache, neck pain, and toothache from the hit.
Hardwick Police and a VSP Tpr. Luke Rodzel did apprehend Ring near the Jeudevine Memorial Library at around 10:25 a.m. that day.
But it was not easy.
“Trooper Rodzel and I attempted to take Ring into custody at the front door of the Jeudevine Memorial Library,” wrote Ofc. Barnard. “While we were attempting to get Ring on the ground to cuff him, Ring grabbed my testicles with his hand. I very quickly grabbed his fingers before he could squeeze. I told him to not grab me there. I pried his hand from my person, but he attempted to grab me there again. This time Ring grabbed the crotch area of my pants and pulled hard. This ripped a large hole in my pants…I attempted to gain control of his right hand. Again, Ring attempted to grab my person and I told him not to grab me there…”
Ring is also accused in court documents of kicking Tpr. Rodzel twice in the legs.
Ring faces a possible sentence of over three years in prison and a $2,500 fine.
