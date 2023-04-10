Man Accused Of Attacking Patient At Health Care Center

A Vermont man is accused of assaulting a patient at the Hardwick Health Center and assaulting a police officer in a very inappropriate way.

David Ring, 68, of Morrisville, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday to misdemeanor charges of simple assault, simple assault on a protected professional and disorderly conduct by fighting. Ring was then released on conditions by Judge Justin P. Jiron.

