Man Accused Of Attempted Decapitation With Axe Asks For Contact With Alleged Victim

Dereck Hamel appears in Caledonia Superior Court by video from a New Hampshire jail on Friday, Nov. 19, 2020. (Photo By Todd Wellington)

A New Hampshire man accused of trying to chop a woman’s head off with an axe has asked the court for permission to contact his alleged victim.

But the request was denied by Judge Michael J. Harris following a hearing in Caledonia Superior Court on Tuesday.

