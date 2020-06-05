NEWPORT CITY - The man accused of making a false bomb threat that shut down Main Street Thursday was sentenced Wednesday on a sexual-assault related crime and is now facing probation violation.
Scott Toupin, 54, of Irasburg pleaded not guilty Friday afternoon in Orleans Superior Court Criminal Division to two misdemeanor charges of false public alarms and disturbing the peace by phone in connection with a bomb threat made against Northeast Kingdom Community Action, according court records.
Toupin is being held in custody in Northern State Correctional Facility on a complaint of violating probation, the sentence for a conviction Wednesday of prohibited acts, first offense, open and gross lewdness.
On the bomb threat-related charges, Judge Robert Bent said Toupin could be released on conditions that he work with Northeast Kingdom Health Services to have a mental health screening within 10 days, he have no contact with or go to NEKCA, and not go within four feet of any female service provider. The probation violation complaint supercedes the bomb-threat conditions.
Orleans County Deputy State’s Attorney Michael Cricchi had also sought curfew or a GPS tracker for Toupin, but the judge did not require those a condition of release.
The charge of false public alarms carries a maximum penalty if convicted of two years in custody or a $2,000 fine, or both.
Newport City Police Chief Travis Bingham said Toupin called NEKCA at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, identified himself and told a female receptionist that he might have left a package that “could be ticking it might not be ticking.”
She knew who he was, decided to alert police and they evacuated the building.
The Newport Police Department with the help of county, state and federal agencies and the Newport City Fire Department shut down part of Main Street for two hours.
They evacuated buildings nearby including People’s United Bank across Main Street and detoured west bound traffic around Newport City for two hours.
Police located Toupin in a vehicle and detained him for questioning and searched the buildings on Main Street just in case, police said.
Sgt. Nicholas Rivers stated in an affidavit filed in court Friday that the NEKCA staffer who spoke to Toupin said she recognized his voice.
She said Toupin had been at NEKCA on Wednesday, trying to set up a time to volunteer at the community food shelf as required for his probation on the prohibited acts charge, Rivers stated.
The staffer said Toupin had left the building upset because no one would give him a ride home to Irasburg, Rivers stated.
The staffer said that when Toupin called on Thursday, he was “very erratic” and said “he didn’t want to go back to jail,” talked about touching a woman at a nursing home and started crying, Rivers stated.
Toupin told the staffer about the box that could be ticking, and she asked if it was a bomb, Rivers stated.
The staffer said that Toupin responded: “No I would never do that to you sweety. Well maybe I would, I’m having such a bad day and keep having bad days,” Rivers stated.
The staffer said she kept talking to Toupin, trying to de-escalate the situation, Rivers stated.
Toupin said he had tried to contact mental health services on Thursday but there was a backlog, the staffer told Rivers.
Prohibited Acts Conviction
On Wednesday, Toupin pleaded no contest and was convicted in Orleans Superior Court Criminal Division of the prohibited conduct charge and was sentenced to two to three months of probation, court records show. A charge of simple assault was dismissed.
Bent ordered Toupin not to engage in criminal behavior or be convicted of a crime and have no contact with the victim and not harass her.
Vermont State Police Detective Trooper Daniel Lynch said in an affidavit that the victim told him that Toupin fondled her while she was working at the Union House Nursing Home on Glover Street in Glover on Dec. 25, 2018.
Toupin told her it was Christmas and he couldn’t help himself, Lynch stated. She said they had known each other since high school but she had never reciprocated any of his advances online, Lynch stated.
Toupin denied saying that but said he did touch her but not enough to cause pain, Lynch said.
After the sentencing Wednesday, Toupin met with a probation officer about his conditions of release, which Toupin signed.
In a probation violation complaint, probation officer Byron Burdick stated that he called Toupin at about 11 a.m. Thursday to go over the conditions again.
At 5:32 p.m., Burdick said he learned that Toupin was being accused of making the bomb threat.
On Friday, he filed the probation violation complaint with the court.
