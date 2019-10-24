Man Accused Of Burning His Own Home

Raymond Pickett

A Hardwick man accused of setting his own house on fire will be in Caledonia Superior Court today to answer to the charges of first degree arson and insurance fraud.

Raymond E. Pickett, 39, set his home at 73 Woodbury St. in Hardwick on fire in August, according to a state police report provided by Det. Sgt. Matthew Hill.

