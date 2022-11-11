Man Accused Of ‘Cereal Killer’ Threats Fails To Appear In Court
A Lyndonville man who failed to appear in court on Monday told his ex-girlfriend that he might become a “cereal killer.”

Dean Bennett, 23, has been charged by the state with misdemeanor criminal threatening. He was scheduled for arraignment on the charge on Monday but failed to appear. Judge Justin P. Jiron then issued a judicial summons giving Bennett a second chance to show up for arraignment on Monday, Nov. 21.

