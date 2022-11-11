Man Accused Of ‘Cereal Killer’ Threats Fails To Appear In Court

A Lyndonville man who failed to appear in court on Monday told his ex-girlfriend that he might become a “cereal killer.”
Dean Bennett, 23, has been charged by the state with misdemeanor criminal threatening. He was scheduled for arraignment on the charge on Monday but failed to appear. Judge Justin P. Jiron then issued a judicial summons giving Bennett a second chance to show up for arraignment on Monday, Nov. 21.
According to court documents, Bennett sent several threatening texts to his ex-girlfriend at 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 11 while she was at her current boyfriend’s house in Waterford.
Caledonia Superior Court
Vermont State Police Tpr. David Wicks wrote in his report that the texts contained messages that threatened the ex-girlfriend’s life and people she knew.
“I’m going to find everyone you like and care for,” reads one of several texts allegedly sent by Bennett. “{your} blood line is gonna be gone before you can even blink ik where all of you sleep…Ima do it and sit in jail like….Ahhhhhh well at least ik her family’s gone…”
Then came Bennett’s big announcement.
“Maybe I’ll be the next hot cereal killer!,” reads the text. “But you would never know that till your strapped to the bed getting your head cut off….”
The alleged victim told police that there hasn’t been abuse previously in their relationship but that Bennett was impulsive and would act on threats if he got angry enough.
“{She} advised that Bennett currently had access to a firearm,” wrote Tpr. Wicks.
Bennett faces a possible sentence of up to one year in prison and a $1,000 fine.
