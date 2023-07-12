Man Accused Of Child Cruelty For Allegedly Leaving Baby In Truck For Almost An Hour

An East Burke man has been charged with cruelty to a child for allegedly leaving his infant baby alone in his truck in the parking lot of the Burke Publick House.
Police said in their report that the baby was in a car seat alone for nearly an hour with the windows up, the doors unlocked and the keys in the ignition.
Alexander McAndrew, 33, pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charge in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday and was released by Judge Justin P. Jiron on conditions. McAndrew is represented by St. Johnsbury defense attorney David Sleigh.
Caledonia Superior Court
According to court documents, Tpr. Elisabeth Plympton was dispatched on June 10 at 7:23 p.m. to the parking lot after a concerned citizen reported an infant left alone in the truck for 20 minutes. The witness, Molly Hall, 39, asked the Publick House bartender to call 911.
“I arrived on scene at approximately 7:40 p.m,” wrote Tpr. Plympton in her report. “I was flagged down by a couple standing by an old truck…I spoke to them and they advised the baby had now been unattended for almost an hour.”
Tpr. Plympton observed a very young infant in the truck in a rear facing car seat.
“It should be noted the windows were up, the truck was not running, and it was approximately 60 degrees Fahrenheit outside,” wrote Tpr. Plympton. “I tried the door handle of the truck and it was unlocked. I opened the door, and the baby opened his eyes and seemed okay. I observed the truck keys to be in the ignition.”
Police also found a cell phone set up in the baby’s car seat.
“I opened the truck door and talked to the baby,” wrote Tpr. Plympton. “A female voice announced from the phone, ‘He’s fine, he’s okay.’ I asked who’s child this was. The female voice said, ‘It’s my child, he’s being listened to don’t worry.’ I stated this was the State Police and she needed to come outside. She said her husband was on the way.”
McAndrew then approached the truck and said “he’s okay he’s on speaker phone.”
Tpr. Plympton said this was not okay because the baby was alone for 45 minutes with the doors unlocked and the keys in the ignition.
“The male said, ‘This is a safe place,’” wrote Tpr. Plympton. “I asked if he was the father and he said yes…I asked who the female on the phone was and he said his wife, Ella Skalwold, 37. Alexander said the baby was ‘on speaker phone’ and its okay. I stated it has been almost an hour…Alexander said, ‘it’s a baby monitor,’ which I responded, ‘no it’s a cellphone and a truck unlocked and a baby that’s been unattended for an hour…I asked Alexander if this is something he does often and he said yes.”
Tpr. Plympton then asked McAndrew what happens if someone steals his truck.
“He stated they would hear it and ‘be there in 1 second,’” wrote Tpr. Plympton. “I stated that will not stop someone and won’t work. It should be known that I opened the car door twice and a parent did not come outside to check on the child for approximately 8 minutes, not until after I spoke to the phone.”
McAndrew provided a preliminary breath test which registered at .06 percent at approximately 7:55 p.m.
“I told him he was close, referencing the .08% legal limit,” wrote Tpr. Plympton. “He stated, ‘I’m an athlete.’”
According to the report, Tpr. Plympton issued McAndrew a citation for Cruelty to a Child.
“He asked if I was serious,” wrote Tpr. Plympton. “To which I reminded him that he left his-infant child in an unlocked vehicle with the keys in the ignition, surrounded by several people which are most likely intoxicated as it is a parking lot between two bars. Alexander stated, ‘this is a safe place, I have traveled the world… the keys are in the ignition all the time.’ Alexander proceeded to tell me he does not think crime or thefts happen in Burke, VT.”
McAndrew then handed off his child to his wife, Ella, according to the report.
McAndrew faces a possible sentence of up to two years in prison and a $500 fine.
