Man Accused Of Child Cruelty For Allegedly Leaving Baby In Truck For Almost An Hour

Alexander McAndrew faces criminal charges for allegedly leaving a child unattended in a truck for almost an hour. (Contributed photo)

An East Burke man has been charged with cruelty to a child for allegedly leaving his infant baby alone in his truck in the parking lot of the Burke Publick House.

Police said in their report that the baby was in a car seat alone for nearly an hour with the windows up, the doors unlocked and the keys in the ignition.

