Man Accused Of Crash That Killed Officer Charged With Felonies

This photo provided by Vermont State Police shows Rutland City Police Officer Jessica Ebbighausen. Ebbighausen, 19, was killed and two other officers were injured Friday, July 7, 2023 when a burglary suspect crashed into two police cruisers pursuing him, Vermont State Police said. The two other officers and the suspect were taken to the hospital with injuries. (Vermont State Police via AP)

The reckless driver that investigators said crashed his truck nearly head-on into a Rutland City Police cruiser killing a young officer on Friday has been arrested on two felony charges as he recovers from his injuries at a Burlington hospital, officials said.

Tate Rheaume, 20, has been initially charged with gross negligent operation with death resulting and attempting to elude Rutland Police with death resulting, records show. More charges are possible, Rutland County State’s Attorney Ian Sullivan said Saturday.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments