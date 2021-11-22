Man Accused Of Kidnapping, Pointing A Gun At Border Patrol Agent Held Without Bail

A man from Massachusetts known by police for alleged Orleans County drug activity is being held in jail for multiple crimes including kidnapping and pointing a gun at a border patrol agent.
Ivan Carmona, 30, was arraigned on Friday in Orleans Superior Court after being apprehended in the woods in Troy on Thursday, following an active search for him that lasted nearly two months.
According to police reports, Carmona goes by the names Flocco, Flacco and Flakka. “I am familiar with an individual who uses the moniker Flocco as having been involved in the Orleans County area drug trade for several months,” noted Trooper Daniel Lynch in a court-filed affidavit.
Carmona pleaded not guilty to seven charges, five of which are felonies. He is accused of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Sept. 20; kidnapping and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Sept. 23, negligent operation of a vehicle while fleeing from a police officer and excessive speed on Sept. 24; reckless endangerment and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer on Thursday.
It was about noon on Thursday when state police learned that Carmona and Jeremy Bathalon, 32, had been caught by agents on Bear Mountain Road in Troy. They reported Carmona was chased through the woods and at one point stopped, turned toward the pursuing agent, Matthew Palma, and pointed a handgun at him. Palma, “in fear for his life,” drew his pistol and pointed it at Carmona who then reportedly threw his gun in the woods and began to run. The gun was recovered; it’s a Glock 19 9mm.
The apprehension of Carmona followed an effort that began in September to arrest him.
On Sept. 20, he allegedly pointed a handgun at Christopher Marsh as Marsh held his cell phone up to take a picture of Carmona. Marsh told state police that the man was in his father’s house in Newport Center and his father, Raymond, didn’t know who he was. Marsh told state police that his father is an “invalid” and was being neglected in his own home. He told state police Todd Marsh, 46, and Adam Marsh, 41, were living with his father and opiates were being dealt from the home by Todd and Adam.
The next set of criminal accusations came soon after.
Jessica Howard told police on Sept. 24 that she had been kidnapped by “Flocco” and he had held a gun to her head while demanding money.
Howard, 32, had lent him $3,000 and on Sept. 23 Carmona reportedly went back to her in Newport demanding more money. Howard told state police that “Flocco” pointed a handgun at her head and ordered her into a truck. He drove into a field in Brownington off the Hinman Settler Road and slapped her head, Howard told police, and told her he was going to kill her.
Carmona then reportedly went into a camper where he was staying on the property, but Howard said she didn’t get out of the truck because she feared for her life and waited there for 13 hours until Carmona returned to the truck the next day and told Howard he wanted her to follow him in her vehicle to Springfield, Mass. When they stopped for gas, she told police, she drove away. She then went to the state police barracks to report the crimes.
Later that night Howard called state police and said “Flocco” was in a Jeep parked outside her residence and she was hiding inside. State and local police responded and Trooper Lynch stated as they approached Howard’s residence, he saw the Jeep and turned to pull behind Carmona’s vehicle. Carmona then accelerated, noted the trooper, traveling at 60 mph in a 25 mph zone, passing other motorists and failing to stop at stop signs. The pursuit went into Coventry where speeds reached 95 mph in a 50 mph zone. Trooper Lynch broke off the pursuit due to safety concerns for other motorists.
A search warrant was executed on the Brownington camper, and Massachusetts identification confirmed the man calling himself “Flocco” is Ivan Carmona.
At arraignment, Carmona was ordered held without bail. He is jailed at Northwest State Correctional Facility.
If he is let out, conditions of release order him to stay away from Jessica Howard, Raymond and Adam Marsh, Patty and Christopher Couture, and Lindsay Geoffry.
