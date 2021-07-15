Man Accused Of Luring A Child At Motel

ST. JOHNSBURY — A man from Louisiana staying at the Fairbanks Inn is accused of luring a 13-year-old girl at the inn.
Toby Rodrigue, 45, of Gray, La., faces charges of luring a child and aggravated disorderly conduct, according to a police report from Officer Robert Gerrish.
Officer Gerrish and Sgt. Lester Cleary went to the inn on Monday night after receiving a complaint about a disturbance in front of the Fairbanks Inn.
“It was determined that the dispute stemmed from a guest of the Fairbanks Inn requesting a 13-year-old girl to show him her genitals,” noted the police report.
The officer reported that the girl fled and connected with family and friends. Police found Rodrigue outside Maplefields and arrested him. He was lodged overnight at the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility for detox purposes.
A notice against trespass was given to him concerning the Fairbanks Inn. According to the police, he now has lodging at Maurice Motel in Canaan, which is one of the Northeast Kingdom motels that the Department of Children and Families contracts for motel voucher assistance for homeless people.
Rodrigue was cited to appear in Caledonia Superior Court on Aug 9.
