A Littleton woman is charged with welfare fraud, a Lisbon man with using a 5-pound weight to assault a woman, and a Lebanon man with telling his friend to lie to police, in the October round of grand jury indictments handed up at Grafton Superior Court.

After being indicted for manslaughter in September, Brenden P. Harriman, 22, of Lebanon, was indicted on a Class B felony count of tampering with witnesses or informants after being released on bail for previous crimes.

