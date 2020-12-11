Man Accused Of Speeding Through Park Can Be Released

The Orleans Superior Court, foreground, and the Orleans County Courthouse, sit on Main Street and Second in Newport City. (File Photo)

NEWPORT CITY — A judge says a Derby man accused of chasing a woman with his vehicle through a crowded Gardner Park can be released without bail but he has to find someone to take responsibility for his whereabouts.

Michael Hale, 35, pleaded not guilty Sept. 24 in Orleans Superior Court Criminal Division to multiple felony charges, including aggravated domestic assault in the first degree with a weapon and aggravated stalking with a deadly weapon, court records show.

