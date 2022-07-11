Police say a man from Morrisville crashed a vehicle that had been reported stolen into a house in Lowell on Friday and tried to walk away from the destruction he caused.
Jamie Bocash, 42, was arraigned in Orleans Superior Court on Monday where he pleaded not guilty to charges of operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, reckless or negligent driving, reckless endangerment and leaving the scene of an accident. He is being held in Northern State Correctional Facility for lack of bail.
Police were first drawn to Bocach’s alleged criminal behavior when a call came from a Newport City resident just before noon on Friday that communicated a 2020 Lincoln had been stolen. Newport City Police began to investigate and about an hour later learned that a vehicle matching the description of the stolen Lincoln was just reported crashed into a home on Route 100 in Lowell.
The Orleans County Sheriff’s Department working with Newport Police had started to track the vehicle and were in pursuit when they learned of the crash.
Once on scene, authorities found the vehicle on its side crashed into the house. A bystander pointed in the direction where the man later identified as Bocash had gone after exiting the vehicle. He was located 300 to 400 yards from the crash scene, and according to a report by Sgt. Richard Wells of the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department tried to walk toward the woods when authorities drove toward him.
“Officer Lillis (Newport Police) and I exited our cruisers and ordered him to stop; at first, he kept walking and then stopped and turned around and laid prone on the ground,” noted Sgt. Wells.
While trying to escort him to a cruiser, noted the sergeant, Bocash needed to be supported and he continued to “nod off.”
Bocash refused medical treatment on the scene and was taken into custody.
Newport Police also reported that Bocash had allegedly crashed the Lincoln into another vehicle on The Causeway and into guardrails on Highland Avenue before allegedly crashing into the home on Route 100.
He was held over the weekend at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport on $25,000 bail. The bail was continued with a requirement he post $2,500 before being released.
Once released he must adhere to several conditions imposed by the court. Among them are orders he not drive and abide by a 24-hour curfew. He also must not contact Eva Hayes, Gerardo Ortiz, Wesley Ortiz or Kate Ballard.
