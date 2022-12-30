Man Accused Of Stealing From His Dad’s Bank Account

A local man has been accused of stealing money from his father.
Ronald Souliere Jr, 36, of Orleans, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday in Orleans Superior Court to a felony charge of identity theft and a misdemeanor charge of false pretenses and was released on conditions by Judge Lisa A. Warren.
Vermont State Police say that on June 17, Ronald Souliere Sr., 68, reported that his son had stolen his checkbook from his residence in Barton.
Orleans Superior Court
“I spoke with Souliere Sr on the phone who advised me he noticed his checkbook was missing and that upon calling his bank there was a $200.00 check that had been cashed from his account that he did not authorize,” wrote Vermont State Tpr. Logan Miller in his report. “Souliere Sr advised his son has done this in the past, but he has not done anything about it.”
On Sept. 29, police received video footage from the alleged victim’s bank which reportedly showed a man who matched the Department of Motor Vehicles photo of Souliere Jr.
“The footage shows Souliere go to the counter, give the teller a check sized piece of paper, the teller gives Souliere cash and Souliere takes the cash and leaves the bank,” wrote Tpr. Miller.
Police then met with Souliere Jr. who said he did not remember if he deposited any checks in June of 2022 from his father’s checkbook.
“Souliere Jr advised he had deposited checks in the past, but believed he had permission,” wrote Tpr. Miller.
Souliere faces a possible sentence of up to four years in prison and $6,000 in fines if convicted.
