Man Accused Of Stealing From His Dad’s Bank Account
Federal Building and Orleans County District Court, Newport, Vt. (File Photo) #filephoto

A local man has been accused of stealing money from his father.

Ronald Souliere Jr, 36, of Orleans, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday in Orleans Superior Court to a felony charge of identity theft and a misdemeanor charge of false pretenses and was released on conditions by Judge Lisa A. Warren.

