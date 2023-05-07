BURLINGTON — A Springfield, Mass. man, who pointed a loaded handgun at a U.S. Border Patrol Agent – and lived to tell about it – has pleaded guilty to two federal felony charges including aggravated assault on the officer while doing his duties in Orleans County.
The Border Patrol captured Ivan Carmona, 30, on Nov. 18, 2021 after he was on the run for eight weeks from Vermont State Police and Newport City Police in connection with the kidnapping of a local woman and armed assault on her, records show.
Carmona admitted the two felony charges in a signed 10-page plea agreement and during a hearing in U.S. District Court in Burlington last week. One of the charges maintains Carmona knowingly and intentionally assaulted U.S. Border Patrol Agent Matthew Palma with a deadly weapon.
The second felony charge is for using and brandishing the 9-millimeter pistol loaded with 12 bullets during a crime of violence – the assault, records show.
Under the written plea deal a proposed prison term between 7 years and nearly 12 years is suggested, but it will be left up to the federal judge after a presentence investigation is conducted. The sentence will also be based on some of his past drug crimes and whether he is considered an armed career criminal, records show
As part of the plea deal, the U.S. Attorney’s Office will recommend the federal sentence run concurrently with any expected penalty imposed for state charges filed in Vermont Superior Court in Orleans County.
Carmona, who used the street name “Flocco,” also has agreed to forfeit the firearm and ammunition used in the assault, records show. Also a federal charge of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm will be dropped at sentencing, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Lasher.
Chief Federal Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford scheduled the sentencing on Oct. 4 in Rutland.
The state case began when Carmona was involved in a series of crimes, including the armed kidnapping of a woman and aggravated assault.
A woman was abducted at gunpoint from her Newport City home on Sept. 23, 2021, assaulted and held against her will at a residence in nearby Brownington, state police said.
Carmona, who was considered armed and dangerous, managed to avoid state and local authorities after a week-long crime wave in Orleans County. The investigation continued as leads were pursued.
The U.S. Border Patrol joined in the search for Carmona on Nov. 17, 2021, after learning he may have fled on foot into Canada. He had ditched a black Cadillac near Bear Mountain Road in the North Troy area and ran into a wooded area, records show.
Palma and Border Patrol Agent Michael Dittmer returned to the international boundary area about noon the next day after getting a tip Carmona was near Guay Farm Road in North Troy, officials said.
Carmona fled on foot again with Palma in pursuit, officials said. Carmona was fully aware Palma was a federal law enforcement officer because he was wearing a bullet-proof vest with prominent yellow Border Patrol lettering and a badge insignia. The two federal agents had also verbally identified themselves as law enforcement before Carmona began to run, officials said.
Carmona fell at least twice, but stood up and resumed running despite Palma’s commands to halt, records show. The veteran agent began to close in on Carmona when he fell again. As the suspect reached a two-track road, he turned and drew a handgun that had been concealed in his clothing, court records show.
Carmona aimed the handgun at Agent Palma, who drew his service weapon in self-defense and pointed it at the wanted felon, records show. Carmona threw down the handgun, turned and resumed running. Palma was able to close in and subdue Carmona until a second Border Patrol agent arrived.
Carmona was initially ordered held without bail on the state charges.
He was later arraigned in federal court and also denied bail as a danger to the community.
The woman abducted in Newport on Sept. 23, 2021, said Carmona struck her, pointed a gun at her head, demanded money and threatened to kill her, records show. She did manage to get away the following day, but Carmona returned to her residence about 6:30 that evening, state police said. Police said they spotted Carmona leaving her home and when he saw the marked patrol cars, he drove off. A short high-speed chase ensued with Newport City and Vermont State Police, but a supervisor told troopers to call off the chase on Coventry Station Road in Coventry.
Besides the kidnapping and aggravated assault counts, Carmona was wanted on charges of eluding a police officer, gross negligent operation, and excessive speed when confronted by the Border Patrol, officials said.
Vermont State Police had withheld information from the public on the various crimes by Carmona for a week until a news release was issued Oct. 1 outlining his conduct. It warned the public that Carmona was dangerous and to not approach him, records show.
Then-Public Safety Commissioner Michael Schirling later said state police should never have hidden the crimes from the public initially. State police had even refused to answer questions about reports of a kidnapping even when asked. It followed another unpublicized attempted homicide case that left an Orleans County man paralyzed, records show.
Several law enforcement agencies participated in tracking Carmona besides the Border Patrol. It included the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Air & Marine division of Customs and Border Protection, the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department, state police and the Vermont Drug Task Force.
Then-Acting U.S. Attorney Jonathan A. Ophardt commended the collaboration between federal and state agencies in the apprehension of Carmona and praised the “calmness and professionalism of the involved Border Patrol Agents.”
“Ivan Carmona’s alleged actions threatening a federal law enforcement officer, combined with his criminal record, suggest he is a danger to the community,” James M. Ferguson, Special Agent in Charge of the ATF Boston Field Division, said at the time.
“It is a testament to both the bravery and professionalism of the U.S. Border Patrol agents that Ivan Carmona was arrested without anyone being harmed during his apprehension. This case is the successful outcome of a concerted, collaborative effort with our local, state, and federal partners to apprehend an individual charged with violent conduct by the state of Vermont.
Sheriff Jennifer L. Harlow said, “It has become extremely troubling that Orleans County has become a playground for violence. When individuals within our community, or those who travel to our community, are in possession of firearms, illegal drugs, or both, they pose a risk to public safety.”
Harlow added, ”These behaviors effect our entire community and all those within. We are so thankful for the wonderful partnership we have with ATF and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for working so closely with our community to help protect us from these dangers.”
Carmona’s companion along the border, Jeremey Bathalon, 33, of Derby Line, was arrested on pending charges of possession of a deadly weapon, aggravated disorderly conduct and failure to appear also was arrested during the incident along the border, state police said.
During the manhunt, the U.S. Marshals Service found Kassandra Medellin-Oliver, 34, in Brownington, who was wanted on three felony counts of heroin trafficking and single counts of violation of probation and violation of conditions of release, records show.
Also arrested during the investigation was Eddie Torres, 35, with an active arrest warrant for drug-related charges in Massachusetts, officials said.
