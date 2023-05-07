BURLINGTON — A Springfield, Mass. man, who pointed a loaded handgun at a U.S. Border Patrol Agent – and lived to tell about it – has pleaded guilty to two federal felony charges including aggravated assault on the officer while doing his duties in Orleans County.

The Border Patrol captured Ivan Carmona, 30, on Nov. 18, 2021 after he was on the run for eight weeks from Vermont State Police and Newport City Police in connection with the kidnapping of a local woman and armed assault on her, records show.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments