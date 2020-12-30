Man Allegedly Bites Finger

Open court

A St. Johnsbury man has been accused of trying to bite someone’s finger off during an argument in Groton last weekend.

Stephen A. MacNevins, 40, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court Monday to a misdemeanor charge of domestic assault and was released by Judge Michael J. Harris on conditions.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments