A man and a woman were shot inside a vehicle parked on School Road in Holland Saturday night.
Vermont State Police are investigating and did not provide the names of the gunshot victims who were first taken to North Country Hospital before being taken to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. Their conditions were not known at the time of the police press release.
Detective Sgt. Drew Cota reported that state police learned of the shooting at 8:21 p.m. on Saturday.
There appears to be no public safety risk as Sgt. Cota noted, “This appears to be an isolated and targeted incident.”
Anyone who may have witnessed activity on School Road around the time of the incident is asked to call the Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.
