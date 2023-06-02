Man Arraigned For Alleged Lewd Act In Cabot
Calvin Lamphere

A local man is accused of entering his ex-girlfriend’s Cabot home against her wishes, preventing her from calling the police and committing a lewd act against her.

Calvin Lamphere, 56, of Marshfield, pleaded not guilty to charges of lewd and lascivious conduct, burglary and interference with emergency services in Washington Superior Court on Friday. The lewd conduct and burglary charges are felonies.

