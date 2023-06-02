Man Arraigned For Alleged Lewd Act In Cabot

A local man is accused of entering his ex-girlfriend’s Cabot home against her wishes, preventing her from calling the police and committing a lewd act against her.
Calvin Lamphere, 56, of Marshfield, pleaded not guilty to charges of lewd and lascivious conduct, burglary and interference with emergency services in Washington Superior Court on Friday. The lewd conduct and burglary charges are felonies.
A report by Trooper Adam Roaldi establishes the basis for the criminal charges. It follows his investigation that began on Tuesday morning when a woman who lives in Cabot called state police to say her ex-boyfriend had broken into her residence and grabbed her.
The woman told police that she and Lamphere ended a relationship about six weeks prior, and when he showed up at her residence on Tuesday, she told him to go away. Unable to get into the residence because she had locked the door, Lamphere reportedly entered through a different door that was unlocked.
An altercation followed, according to the woman, and when she threatened to call the police, Lamphere took her phone from her. She told police he groped her over her clothing, which, she said, caused her fear.
Trooper Roaldi’s report states that Lamphere left the residence after the woman used a “pair of hair cutting shears and stabbed (Lamphere) in his shoulder.”
The trooper connected with Lamphere on Thursday. He reportedly told the trooper that the woman did tell him to leave, but he went inside anyway. The report states Lamphere admitted to taking the phone to keep her from calling the police but he denied groping her.
Conditions of release imposed on Lamphere at his arraignment include an order that he stay away from the woman, that he abide by an 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. curfew and that he not possess any guns.
