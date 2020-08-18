ST. JOHNSBURY — A St. Johnsbury man was arrested after a car crash into a utility pole on Memorial Drive on Tuesday.

Jason Allen, 41, was taken into custody by Vermont State Police following the crash that happened in front of the St. J Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership. If not for the utility pole, the Ford Fusion Allen was in would have crashed into a line of Jeeps for sale.

