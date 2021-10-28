Man Arrested At Gunpoint Following Cell Phone Video Dispute

A Groton man was taken into custody at gunpoint on Wednesday after he allegedly injured a 32-year-old woman who was filming him with a cell phone during a domestic dispute.
Connor Lucas, 28, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Thursday to misdemeanor charges of domestic assault and interference with access to emergency services. Both crimes were allegedly committed in the presence of a child. Lucas was released on conditions by Judge Thomas Devine.
Caledonia Superior Court
Police say the incident occurred at a private residence on Pine Street in Groton and was reported at 2:46 p.m. on Wednesday.
“She advised Lucas was disrespecting and insulting her and was actively throwing things at her, so she began recording him,” wrote Vermont State Police Sgt. David Roos in his report. “(The alleged victim) advised she articulated to Lucas her intention to call the police if he continued to throw things at her. She advised that was when he forcefully took her phone from her, and she assumed he went to smash it.”
Police say the alleged victim reported bruises and pain after Lucas allegedly jumped on her and kneed her in the back while grabbing her cell phone.
She also told police that Lucas then grabbed a handgun and left the house in his truck - which left her very concerned.
“(She) said when Lucas took the gun, he chambered a round and had a look of evil in his eye,” wrote Sgt. Roos in his report. “(She) said she was afraid he was going to shoot her. (She) said she did not want her children to see Lucas shoot himself, or herself.”
When police arrived on the scene they found Lucas on the property and the gun - a purple Ruger 22 handgun - in Lucas’s truck.
According to the report, Lucas made an unsolicited comment to police while directing troopers to the gun.
“I didn’t have the balls to do it,” said Lucas, according to the report.
Police did offer Lucas mental health assistance but he declined.
“Lucas refused to communicate with the offered mental health professionals,” wrote Sgt. Roos.
If convicted of both charges, Lucas faces a possible sentence of over two years in prison and $10,000 in fines.
