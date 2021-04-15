A Lyndonville Police officer arrested a Sheffield man on Tuesday when the man reportedly became disorderly after being stopped for cell phone use while driving.

Ronald Comeau, 45, is accused of disorderly conduct for alleged behavior on Park Avenue in Lyndonville about 10 a.m. on Tuesday. Officer Jason Harris reported that he stopped Comeau for a cell phone violation and Comeau “became very agitated and argumentative throughout the stop.”

Comeau is scheduled to be arraigned in Caledonia Superior Court on June 21.

