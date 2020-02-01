Man Arrested For Alleged DUI In Brownington

Brian Maxwell, a 30-year-old Brownington resident, was accused of driving under the influence Jan. 29. Vermont State Police said they were conducting a welfare check on Maxwell as he was parked in the roadway on Hinman Settler Road around 8 p.m.
Troopers said they detected indicators of impairment while speaking with him and he was subsequently placed under arrest.
