A Wheelock man is facing several charges following an alleged incident at the Wheelock General Store July 3. According to Vermont State Police, 52-year-old Paul Lincolnhunt was involved in a dispute which was reported to the police.
Upon responding, troopers said Lincolnhunt called them to provide his version of the story and directed them to follow him to his home. In a subsequent investigation, police said Lincolnhunt was found to have driven under the influence.
