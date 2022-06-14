Man Arrested For School Threat

A man who threatened to purchase an assault rifle and kill people at Canaan Public School if his daughter was exposed to “a transgender” has been taken into custody.
New Hampshire State Police on Tuesday arrested 36-year-old Shane Gobeil of Canaan, Vt., and charged him with harassment.
He is being held in preventative detention and his right to possess firearms was suspended indefinitely under an Extreme Risk Protection Order issued by Essex County (Vt.) Superior Court.
Canaan School canceled classes on Tuesday and Wednesday as a precaution.
According to court documents, Gobeil made threats captured on video Monday at Solomon’s Store in West Stewartstown, N.H.
In security footage he is heard saying, “the schools changing, before you know it, there’s going to be a drag queen show and you know what, I’m probably going to show up and kill somebody. A lot of bodies. You understand? If you guys ever do that to Canaan, and my daughter is in the school, be ready for gods wrath.”
The threats were overheard by two Canaan School students, ages 16 and 17, and reported by a teacher to Vermont State Police.
Later that day, while being questioned at his apartment by VSP Trooper Richard Berlandy and Sgt. Joshua Mikkola, Gobeil allegedly said, “if they’re going to ever have a transgender and drag queens … and bring it right here in my daughter’s face I am going to have a big problem with that. Don’t take what I said as a threat, take it as a promise. If anybody comes near my daughter with a f***ing d*** and f***ing panty hose, I’ll kill em.”
Gobeil told VSP he didn’t care that his comments were concerning to students, parents and teachers, and went on to say that “he intended to exercise his right to own firearms stating that he wished to purchase an AK47 at some point,” according to court documents.
Following that conversation, Vermont State Police were informed by Canaan Public School Superintendent Karen Conway that there were transgender students in the school system.
They also learned that Gobeil had been convicted of second-degree assault on March 4, 2015.
Based on those circumstances, they determined there was probable cause that Gobeil’s threats had placed others in reasonable fear of harm to themselves. He was arrested without incident in Colebrook at approximately 2:45 p.m.
As precautions, the PreK-8 Canaan School canceled classes Tuesday and Wednesday, the final two days of the school year, and a state trooper was assigned to nearby K-7 West Stewartstown on Tuesday while the investigation was ongoing.
New Hampshire State Police are working with SAU 7 to ensure safety for all students and staff.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact NHSP Trooper Jacob Derosa at (603) 223-6176 or email at Jacob.D.Derosa@dos.nh.gov.
