ST. JOHNSBURY — An individual was taken into custody on Aug. 27 as a result of a reported disturbance at 51 Depot Square, and was charged with possession or use of brass knuckles, aggravated stalking, disorderly conduct and habitual offender.

St. Johnsbury police received a report at 11:21 p.m. that Jeremy Bathalon, 32, homeless, was threatening Antino Pepper, 24, of St. Johnsbury, and following him while displaying brass knuckles. Earlier that evening, St. Johnsbury patrol officers had responded to a report of a threat made electronically by Bathalon to the same victim.

Bathalon was located and arrested, and a set of brass knuckles was seized. He was later released on a citation into Caledonia County Superior Court to answer the charges on Nov. 8.

