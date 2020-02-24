A 31-year-old St. Johnsbury resident was accused of driving under the influence of alcohol after he reportedly tested positive for blood alcohol content of .151 percent. St. Johnsbury Police arrested Joshua Lyford on Feb. 15 following a report of people yelling on Spring Street.

At the scene, police said they found Lyford near a car that was lodged on a bank of snow at the side of the road. He was subsequently cited to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court March 2.

