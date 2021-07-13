Man Avoids Serious Injury When ATV Plunges Into Ravine

N.H. Fish and Game Officials say a Massachusetts man was fortunate he wasn’t seriously hurt when the ATV he was operating left the Presidential Rail Trail in Gorham and plunged down a steep embankment.
Stephen Hamilton, 47, of Hanover, Mass. was operating an ATV when rode off the side of the trail into a steep ravine, narrowly missing a rock slide.
Rescue personnel from Gorham Fire and EMS responded to the scene. Hamilton, who was wearing a helmet, was able to walk back up the steep hillside to the trail. He was transported to Androscoggin Valley Hospital for precautionary reasons and injuries to his upper torso.
Officials learned Hamilton was riding on the trail when he took his eyes off the path forward and looked over his right shoulder. The ATV then left the trail. Hamilton was tossed from the ATV, which stayed upright for the journey down the embankment. No damage was done to the ATV. A towing company from Gorham was called to extract the ATV.
Noted Fish & Game Lieutenant Mark Ober, “Hamilton was extremely lucky to not have sustained more serious injuries and this serves as a good reminder to all that by taking your eyes off the trail even for a few seconds can result in a potential serious incident.”
